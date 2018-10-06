Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Johnson, Vargas vs Dulorme Live on DAZN and Sky Sports

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing will hold a stacked boxing event at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 6, and it will be live streamed on the DAZN APP in the US, and televised for British viewers on SKY Sports.

The main event will feature former two division world champion Jessie Vargas against top contender Thomas Dulorme of Puerto Rico. The co-main will be a IBF light heavyweight world title fight between champion Artur Beterbiev and British challenger Callum Johnson. WBA super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman will defend his belt against Gavin McDonnell, and Heavyweight contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will take on former cruiserweight champion Tomasz Adamek.

Vargas (28-2 10 KOs) has won world titles at 140 and 147 pounds, His biggest win came against Sadam Ali when he knocked him out to capture the WBO welterweight belt, before losing it to Manny Pacquiao. His last fight was against Adrien Broner and it ended in a Draw, he wants to become a world champion again at 147 pounds and feels a huge win over Dulorme will get him there.

Dulorme (24-3 16 KOs) was once promising light welterweight contender until his undefeated streak came to a shocking halt when he got knocked out by Argentine puncher Luis Carlos Abregu in 2012, and in his only world title fight he lost to Terence Crawford by TKO. This will be a chance at redemption to finally get him one step closer to his dream of becoming a world champion.







Undefeated Russian knockout artist Artur Beterbiev (12-0 12 KOs) defends his IBF World Light Heavyweight title against unbeaten Callum Johnson (17-0, 12 KOs) of Great Britain. This will be the first title fight for Johnson and it will be a showdown between to punchers fighting to remain unblemished.

Danny “The Baby Faced Assassin” Roman (25-2-1, 9 KOs) will put his WBA 122 pound title on the line for a third time when he takes on British challenger Gavin McDonnell.

Unbeaten 300-pound Heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will have a massive size advantage over former cruiserweight champion Tomasz Adamek of Poland, this will be a David versus Goliath type match in terms of weight advantage, but it will also be a step up for the former Kickboxer Miller since Adamaek has world title experience against the likes of Wladimir Klitschko.

DAZN/SKY Fight Card

Main Event – Welterweight – Jessie Vargas vs. Thomas Dulorme

IBF Light Heavyweight Championship – Artur Beterbiev (Champ) vs. Callum Johnson

WBA Super Bantamweight Championship – Danny Roman (Champ) vs. Gavin McDonnell

Heavyweight – Jarrell Miller vs. Tomasz Adamek

Venue: Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois

Watch Jessie Vargas vs. Thomas Dulorme, Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Johnson Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on DAZN live stream and SKY Sports UK.

