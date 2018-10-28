Daniel Jacobs vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Heather Hardy vs Shelly Vincent Live on HBO

HBO World Championship Boxing will broadcast one last time from New York City, as they bid farewell to the sport of boxing on October 27 with a triple-header of championship action.

The main event at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden pits Brooklyn’s own Daniel Jacobs (34-2, 29 KOs) against undefeated Ukrainian Sergiy Derevyanchenko (12-0, 10 KOs) in a middleweight world championship for the vacant IBF title.

Jacobs who held the WBA middleweight title had his best performance when he lost to Gennady Golovkin in a fight that many people felt he won. His fight with GGG removed the invincible aura of the hard hitting puncher from Kazakhstan.

Tonight will be the last time Jacobs will box under his HBO contract since the HBO sports announced it would no longer cover boxing after over 40 years in the fight game.







The unbeaten Derevyanchenko comes from the Ukraine and has relocated to New York all of his professional bout have taken place stateside and he feels this is his chance to make a name for himself by defeating the former world champion Jacobs and becoming a world champion capturing the IBF title in the process.

Alberto “El Explosivo” Machado (20-0, 16 KOs) is an undefeated southpaw champion from Puerto Rican and he will put his WBA super featherweight title on the line against American contender Yuandale “Money Shot” Evans (20-1, 14 KOs) in the co-main event.

Exciting female fighter Heather “The Heat” Hardy (21-0, 4 KOs) returns to boxing after having a brief stint in MMA, she will finally get to have one of her fights on the HBO main broadcast and she will take on Shelly Vincent (23-1, 1 KOs) in a rematch.

HBO OCT 27 Fight Card

Daniel Jacobs vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko (vacant IBF middleweight title)

Alberto Machado vs. Yuandale Evans (WBA junior lightweight title)

Heather Hardy vs. Shelly Vincent (vacant WBO women’s featherweight title)

Daniel Jacobs vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko HBO Triple-Header takes place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2018 live on HBO at 10 PM ET/PT.

