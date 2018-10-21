Demetrius Andrade vs Walter Kautondokwa Live Streamed on DAZN

Matchroom boxing heads to the TD Garden in Boston, Mass to host a night filled with world title action headlined by middleweight championship Demetrius Andrade vs Walter Kautondokwa which will be live streamed on DAZN.

Undefeated American middleweight Demetrius Andrade was originally slated to face fellow undefeated Billy Joe Saunders for his WBO title, but Saunders failed a VADA drug test in August causing him to be pulled from the card and his title stripped.

Instead of nixing the main event Eddie Hearn of Matchroom promotions offered Andrade (25-0, 16 KOs) a late replacement against the WBO number two challenger for the title Walter Kautondokwa (17-0, 16 KOs) of Nambia also undefeated.

Andrade accepted the challenge and the opportunity to finally become a world champion at 160 pounds and will fight for the vacant WBO title he was originally supposed to challenge Saunders for.







This is a huge title fight because a possible showdown with Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez looms for the winner.

Also on the card is IBF and WBA women’s lightweight world champion Katie Taylor defending her belts against tough Puerto Rican American challenger Cindy Serrano.

Tevin Farmer of Philadelphia will defend his IBF 130 pound belt against James Tennyson and hopes to make a statement in hopes of having a showdown with champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis in the future.

The opening bout will feature undefeated British featherweight Kid Galahad making his US debut taking on Toka Kahn Clary.

DAZN Matchroom Fight Card October 20, 2018 TD Garden, Boston, Mass

Middleweight Vacant WBO Title Main Event – Demetrius Andrade vs. Walter Kautondokwa

IBF/WBA Female Lightweight Title Fight – Katie Taylor (Champ) vs. Cindy Serrano

IBF Junior Lightweight Title Fight – Tevin Farmer (Champ) vs. James Tennyson

Featherweight – Kid Galahad vs. Toka Kahn Clary

Watch Demetrius Andrade vs Walter Kautondokwa Live Stream on DAZN Saturday, October 20 9 PM ET/6 PM PT.

Like this: Like Loading...