Heavyweight Showdown Kubrat Pulev vs Hughie Fury Live Stream on ESPN +

A great heavyweight showdown will be streamed live online from Arena Armeec in Bulgaria with contenders Hughie Fury and Kubrat Pulev fighting in an a crossroads bout with the winner possibly fighting for the world title against Anthony Joshua. The fight airs online for US viewers on the ESPN + streaming service and on Channel 5 in the UK.

Hughie Fury (21-1, 11 KOs) is only 24 years old but carries himself like a grizzled veteran with savvy ring skills.

With famous cousin Tyson Fury winning the world championship by beating Wladimir Klitschko, Hughie wants to follow in his footsteps and also become a champion.

He had his shot in 2017 but fell short in his first attempt at a world title when he lost a close decision to WBO champion Joseph Parker of New Zealand.







For the 37-year-old Kubart Pulev (25-1, 13 KOs), this is a make or break bout. He is up there in age and will need a huge win against the much younger Fury to be viable as a top contender in the division.

In his only defeat he failed to snatch the world title against Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, he was stopped via knockout in the 5th round.

Tonight Pulev will fight in his hometown of Sofia, Bulgaria and draw inspiration from the crowd. Fury will enter the fight as an outsider who will need to put up a clear cut victory or win by stoppage in order to get a fair shake in Pulev’s backyard.

The 6 foot 6 Fury will need to use his reach and movement to keep the Bulgarian at bay and the shorter Pulev must try to close the gap and land punches on the inside in order to do the most damage on the lanky Gypsy fighter.

Kubrat Pulev vs Hughie Fury live stream will begin at 4:00 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN+.

