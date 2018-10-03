Live Stream: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury LA Press Conference Video

The final leg of the promotional tour for Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury will be live streamed in front of the Staples Center home of the Los Angeles Lakers, in Downtown LA.

The event will be on Showtime Pay-per-view and it will take places at the Staples Center, a massive heavyweight championship bout like this between two trash talkers in the City of Angels will bring out all of the Hollywood superstars and celebs.

The WBC belt is on the line and Wilder the most ferocious puncher in boxing will put that title on the line when he beats the slickest heavyweight in the game Tyson Fury.

A battle between two undefeated heavyweight kingpins is rare in this sport and this is a great moment in boxing history with the lineal champion Fury going against the WBC champ Wilder. The winner will be the top man in the division.







Fury and Wilder traded barbs at the London and New York pressers, with both men promising to win and solidify their place in boxing history as one of the all time greats.

Even though they talk trash they have a mutual respect for each other and a disdain for British champion Anthony Joshua who they claim is ducking the toughest tests and wants to cherry pick opponents to face in the safety of his home country.

Fury is a proud Gypsy and he is willing to travel overseas to take the WBC title from Wilder, and hopes to make a name for himself in the USA after dethroning the best American Heavyweight since Evander Holyfield.

Wilder wants to deliver a brutal knockout of Fury in his first Pay-per-view event to show the world that he is the baddest man on the planet.

Wilder vs. Fury: Los Angeles Press Conference Full Video



YouTube Video by SHOWTIME Sports

