One Championship “Kingdom of Heroes” Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Iran Diaz Live on YouTube

ONE Championship will hold a special event in Bangkok, Thailand featuring three combative sports all in one event, with the headliner being Thai boxing champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defending his WBC Super Flyweight world title against Mexican challenger Iran Diaz.

The entire ONE: Kingdom of Heroes event will be live streamed for Free on ONE’s official YouTube page and also on the ONE SUPER APP available for download on Android and Apple App Store.

The hometown hero Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (46-4-1) became a star in Thailand after traveling to the United States to become the WBC champion by defeating top pound for pound boxer Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez twice and defending his title against Mexican star Juan Estrada in Los Angeles.

His style is like his boxing hero from the Philippines Manny Pacquiao, both are southpaws and fight with a high pace with angles and power. The challenger Diaz (14-2-3) of Mexico will be a huge underdog heading into the bout, he will need to put up an amazing performance in the champions hometown to pull off an upset of his own.







The co-main of the evening will be a ONE Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship featuring new champion “Killer Bee” Kai Ting Chuang (17-5) of China putting up her title against experienced Thai challenger Stamp Fairtex (60-15-5), this will be the first title defense for Chuang and she will be up against an veteran with over 60 fights under her belt.

BOXING MAIN EVENT – Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs. Iran Diaz (WBC Super Flyweight Championship)

KICKBOXING CO-MAIN EVENT – Kai Ting Chuang vs. Stamp Fairtex ( Women’s Atomweight World Championship)

MAIN CARD

Shinya Aoki vs. Ev Ting Nong-O

Gaiyanghadao vs. Mehdi Zatout

Andy Souwer vs. Anthony Njokuani

Leandro Issa vs. Muin Gafurov

PRELIM UNDERCARD

Alain Ngalani vs. Andre Meunier

Petchmorrakot Wor.Sangprapai vs. Alaverdi Ramazanov

Hayato Suzuki vs. Robin Catalan

Singtongnoi Por Telakun vs. Masahide

Kudo Rika Ishige vs. Bozhena Antoniyar

Petchdam Kaiyanghadao vs. Kenny Tse Fu

Chang Xin vs. Rin Saroth

Dodi Mardian vs. Ramon Gonzales

Watch ONE Championship: KINGDOM OF HEROES Live on YouTube, Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Like this: Like Loading...