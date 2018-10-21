Ryota Murata vs Rob Brant, Michael Conlan vs Nicola Cipolletta Live on ESPN +

Japanese boxing star Ryota Murata will defend his WBA world middleweight championship against American challenger Rob Brant and undefeated Irish featherweight Michael “Mick” Conlan will take on Nicola Cipolletta live from the MGM Park Theater in Las Vegas, on Oct. 20 and it will be streamed live online through the ESPN + service.

Ryota Murata (14-1, 11 KOs) is a former Olympic gold medalist and popular boxer in Japan, his only loss came against Hassan N’Dam but he was later able to avenge the defeat by stopping him for the WBA regular title.

He went on to defend the title stopping Italian Emanuele Felice Blandamura, tonight he will try and win big against American challenger Rob Brant.

Rob Brant (23-1, 16 KOs) has fought at the 168 pound super middleweight division before, his only loss is when he went to Germany and fought former light heavyweight champion Juergen Braehmer in the World Boxing Super Series tournament.







Since the loss he dropped back down to middleweight and stopped Colby Courter in March, leading him to a title fight against Murata.

Murata has made it clear he would like to fight Canelo Alvarez in the future but only if he doesn’t eat Mexican Beef, a slight joke made by the Japanese champion because Canelo’s team blamed Mexican meat for the positive drug tests he failed before the Gennady Golovkin rematch.

Brant is focused and determined to dethrone Murata and land himself a big match against former middleweight king Gennady Golovkin.

The undercard also features another international star, former Olympic stand out Michael “Mick” Conlan of Ireland will make his Las Vegas debut when he takes on Italian Nicola Cipolletta.

Conlan is steady racking up wins and experience hoping that he will land a world title shot soon, and the undefeated Irishman wants to become a big star like his friend and countryman UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Ryota Murata vs Rob Brant will take place on October 20 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT Live Stream on ESPN+.

