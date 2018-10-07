UFC 229: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor LIVE Stream on YouTube

UFC 229 Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor is being dubbed the biggest fight in MMA history and it will be live streamed online through UFC’s official YouTube page.

McGregor hasn’t stepped into the Octagon in two years since defeating Eddie Alvarez by stoppage at UFC 205 to capture the lightweight strap, he went on to make his professional boxing debut against undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. and went 10 rounds with arguably the best boxer of our era before tiring out and losing by TKO.

Since the Mayweather fight McGregor had a baby boy, and he amassed well over 100 million in revenue, he used some of that money to start up his Irish Whiskey brand called Proper Twelve.

It seemed like he was all but done with fighting until a video of the current 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov went viral showing him slapping McGregors good friend and stablemate Artem Lobov before UFC 223 in Brooklyn.







McGregor flew all the way from Ireland to confront Khabib and his team during the prefight presser over the humiliation done to Artem, but they were blocked out of the event, so Conor tried to confront them before they got on the bus after the presser.

The infamous dolly to the bus window happened and Conor got into big trouble, he has since cleared his name in a court of law and the fight with Khabib for the true 155 pound champion was made for October 6 in Las Vegas.

This will be the toughest test of Conor’s career, Khabib is undefeated and has some of the most dangerous wrestling in the sport, which is a known weakness of McGregor’s. Can Khabib take down the deadly Irish puncher or will Conor be able to keep his distance and land punches on the aggressive Russian champion.

The co-main event features the eccentric interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in a style of grappler versus Karate striker.

Texas heavyweight contender Derrick “Black Beast” Lewis will take on 6 foot 7 Russian giant Alexander Volkov in a bout that could end in a KO.

UFC 229 Official Main Card

Lightweight Championship Main Event – Khabib Nurmagomedov (Champ) vs. Conor McGregor

Lightweight – Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

Light Heavyweight – Ovince Saint Preux vs. Dominick Reyes

Heavyweight – Derrick Lewis vs. Alexander Volkov

Women’s Strawweight – Michelle Waterson vs. Felice Herrig

UFC lightweight championship Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor at UFC 229 on October 6, 2018 at 10/7 PM ET/PT on Pay-Per-View and live streamed on youtube.com/ufc

