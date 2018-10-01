VIDEO: Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury London Press Conference

In a tense first meeting in London the American WBC heavyweight champion of the world Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder and former champion Tyson “Gypsy King” Fury kicked off the 3 city press tour for their huge showdown on December 1. (Full London presser video below)

The presser was for media only so fans were not allowed in the BT headquarters building. It was intense and Fury goaded Wilder about wanting to feel his power causing a physical altercation between the two.

This will be a battle of undefeated heavyweight giants, one with a dominating powerful right hand that could end any fight, the other with an awkward style and movement of a lightweight defensive tactician.

The only other undefeated heavyweight champion in the mix is British star Anthony Joshua who Wilder and Fury both dislike and call a ducker who is protected by Eddie Hearn.







Wilder has previously stated that Joshua is hiding in the UK and afraid to fight in the United States, and Fury who is currently considered the lineal heavyweight champion was the only one willing to fight the American knockout puncher.

Wilder promised to KO Fury and said it would be the most devastating knockout of his career, Fury claimed his wife pushes harder than Wilder and that no man weighing 15 stone (210 lbs) is going to beat him.

The entire London presser on October 1st was intense and to the point, the next stop will be in the United States on October 2 in New York City at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum Complex, followed by the last stop at the Staples Center in Los Angeles California on October 3, both US pressers will be open to the public so the fans can attend.

Wilder vs. Fury will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Showtime and BT Sport.

Full YouTube Video by SHOSports

