Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury Weigh-In Full Live Stream Video

The official Weigh-In of undefeated heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will take place live on Friday, November 30 in Downtown Los Angeles, they will be live streamed online through SHOWTIME Sports YouTube.

Wilder currently holds the WBC world title and Fury who was stripped of his titles still holds the lineal heavyweight champion because he was the first one to defeat the long reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko’s win streak.

This is the most anticipated match-up in the heavyweight division, it pits the two most talkative champions against each other with stylistic differences in the ring. It is the boxer Fury versus the knockout artist puncher Wilder.

The weigh-in could get intense after the physical altercation and emotional outburst by Wilder, so the tenses are peaked and both sides will need to be restrained just in case it gets heated between the two camps again.







The two combatants will fight at the famed Staples Center in Southern California home to the Los Angeles Lakers NBA basketball team and LA Kings NHL hockey team.

Boxing fans are hoping that the winner of Wilder vs Fury will unify the belts against undefeated champion and Britain’s biggest boxing star Anthony Joshua in a super-fight.

Also weighing in are the undercard fighters Jarrett Hurd vs. Jason Welborn (IBF/WBA junior middleweight title), Luis “King Kong” Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman have no weight limit since they are heavyweights, rising heavyweight prospect Joe Joyce will take on American Joe Hanks, and Mark Barriga vs. Carlos Licona (vacant IBF minimumweight title).

Wilder vs. Fury takes place on December 1, 2018 live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View.

Wilder vs. Fury: Full Weigh-In Video

YouTube video by SHOSports

