Full Pacquiao vs Broner Los Angeles Press Conference Live Stream Video

Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner first squared off on Monday in New York to announce their upcoming SHOWTIME PPV match on January 19, 2019.

Tuesday the pair will be in Los Angeles, California for the last leg of their two-city press tour and immediately head back to training camp.

Pacquiao is still a full-time Senator in the Philippines so he will have to find ways as usual to make room for his training, and at the age of 40 he will need to train smarter, not harder.

The 8-division champion will spend half of his camp in the Philippines and the other half in the USA, before heading out to Las Vegas on fight week.







He believes he still has what it takes to compete with the younger champions on the PBC (Premier Boxing Championship) roster such as Errol Spence Jr., Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter and Keith Thurman. He also wants the rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and feels Broner style-wise is a good opponent to prepare him.

Broner who is known for his wild partying and trouble outside the ring, was more professional but still confident and funny during the NY presser. He will need an impressive performance win, lose or draw to really make people believe in the talented young fighter from Cincinnati again.

The fight will be for Pacquiao’s WBA welterweight title and the two combatants were confident in their belief that they would win, but only one man will be victorious and it will come down to the age and experience versus the youth and hunger.

Even though Broner is a big name within the younger demographic he still isn’t a household name like Manny Pacquiao, and he said he wants to add the legend to his resume so when he wakes up in the morning he can tell himself wow I actually beat Manny Pacquiao.

A dominant win against the Filipino ring icon could also revive his career and gain him mainstream acceptance.

Full Video Pacquiao vs. Broner: Los Angeles Press Conference

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video by SHOWTIME Sports

