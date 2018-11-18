Full Video: ALL ACCESS Wilder vs. Fury – Episode 1

The first episode of the three-part ALL ACCESS: Wilder vs. Fury series follows WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury has they speak about lead up to their fight.

The SHOWTIME camera crew was on hand for the interactions between the two undefeated titans after Tyson Fury beat Francesco Pianeta in Belfast, Ireland, Wilder went into the ring to face off with the Gypsy King and the fight was made several weeks later.

We also get to hear from Tyson’s father Big John Fury and see a glimpse into the young childhood and upbringing of the 6 foot 9 Fury. They come from a long line of travelers as father John shows pictures of the many fighters in the family tree.

John named his son Tyson because he was born premature and undersized but fought hard just to survive so he gave him the name of the most ferocious heavyweight at the time Mike Tyson.







Since the fight will be in California, Fury and his young trainer Ben Davison moved training camp from the UK to the secluded and snowy mountain area of Big Bear, CA where many great fighters from Oscar De La Hoya to Gennady Golovkin train.

Wilder trains out of Alabama the state he was born and raised in, he was never the most technical boxer but he makes up for it with his heart and right hand power.

Just like Fury he comes from humble beginnings and is somewhat of an underdog, who started boxing late and made the 2008 Olympic team for the USA winning a bronze medal and leading to his nickname “The Bronze Bomber.”

The two best undefeated heavyweights in the world will square off live on Saturday, December 1, 2018 on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA.

ALL ACCESS Wilder vs. Fury Episode 1 Full Video

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

YouTube video by SHOWTIME Sports

Like this: Like Loading...