Live Stream Video: Pacquiao vs Broner New York Press Conference

Two polar opposites will come face to face on November 19 when Filipino Senator and boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and Adrien “The Problem” Broner announce their WBA welterweight title clash for January 19 on SHOWTIME PPV.

Pacquiao who turns 40 in December is a full-time Senator and holds the world record for most weight division titles with 8. He recently signed a deal with powerful boxing mind Al Haymon and at the twilight of his illustrious career wants to make one last run at glory by fighting all the best young welterweights on the PBC stable.

The first opponent to welcome Pacquiao to the PBC stable is the talkative and controversial Adrien Broner.

Broner, 29, considers himself the younger brother of friend and mentor Floyd Mayweather Jr. and even tries to mimic the undefeated fighters defensive shoulder roll in the ring.







He is coming off a majority draw with Jessie Vargas and will headline his first PPV against one of the greatest boxing legends in Pacquiao.

Pacquiao last fought in July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia against Argentine knockout artist Lucas Matthysse and won by 7th round stoppage.

This will be an exciting fight between a young flamboyant challenger and an aging champion who wants to prove he still has what it takes to hang with the very best in the welterweight division.

The NY Press Conference Live Stream for Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner begins at 8:00 AM on Monday, November 19, 2018.

FULL Pacman – Broner Presser Live Stream and Video Replay



<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

YouTube video by SHOWTIME Sports