Maurice Hooker vs Alex Saucedo Live Championship Boxing on ESPN

Two undefeated young boxers Maurice ‘Mighty Mo’ Hooker and Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo will square off in the ring on November 16 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City for the WBO junior welterweight championship, live on ESPN + and ESPN.

Maurice Hooker (24-0-3, 16 KOs) is a native of Dallas, Texas and recently won the world title when he went overseas to the UK as an underdog against Terry Flanagan for the vacant WBO 140 pound belt. Hooker pulled off the upset and won via split decision achieving his dream of becoming a world champion for the first time.

Tonight he wants to prove his win was no fluke and will try to defend his WBO strap against one of the most exciting boxers today in Saucedo. Hooker will again travel to hostile ground, defending his title in the challengers backyard of Oklahoma City.

Alex Saucedo (28-0, 18 KOs) is only 24 years old and fights out of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He is known for his action packed style and ability to apply power punches in combination.







In his last fight against veteran Leonardo Zappavigna of Australia, he showed he had the heart and determination, he was tested and got the win in exciting fashion by TKO in front of a hometown crowd.

Tonight Saucedo is motivated to achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a world champion and finds extra motivation to make his hometown fans proud by winning the title in front of them on ESPN.

Both boxers are undefeated, and fight out of the orthodox stance, Hooker is a counter puncher and Saucedo uses a more offensive style approach. Will Hooker continue his streak of beating hometown favorites in their backyard or will Saucedo halt those plans and become a world champion for the first time.

Maurice Hooker vs. Alex Saucedo air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes Friday, November 16, 2018 at midnight ET/9:00 PM PST. The undercard bouts will stream live online at 6:30 PM ET/PST on ESPN+.

Tonight’s event is promoted by Top Rank, in association with Roc Nation Sports and Matchroom Boxing USA.

