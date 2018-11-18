Miller vs Dinu, Claressa Shields vs Hannah Rankin, Rios vs Alvarez, Rosado vs Arias live stream on DAZN

Tonight at the Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas, DAZN and Matchroom boxing will present a stacked card featuring a world heavyweight championship and a women’s championship, Jarell “Big Baby” Miller vs. Bogdan Dinu, Claressa Shields vs. Hannah Rankin, Gabriel Rosado vs. Luis Arias and Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios vs. Roman Alvarez.

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller (22-0-1, 19 KOs) is a former kickboxer turned boxer, and currently holds an undefeated record with only 1 draw.

At 6 foot 4 and weighing in at 315 pounds he will have a significant weight advantage over his 237 pound opponent.

Miller is the favorite heading into the WBA heavyweight championship bout but don’t count out the undefeated Romanian Bogdan Dinu (18-0, 14 KOs).







The co-feature of the evening is a women’s championship bout with undefeated two-time Olympic gold medalist and current IBF, WBA, and WBC middleweight champion Claressa “T-Rex” Shields (6-0, 2 KOs) defending her titles against Scottish challenger Hannah Rankin (5-2, 1 KOs).

Newly signed Matchoom boxer Gabriel Rosado (24-11, 14 KOs) is a crowd favorite and will make his debut under the promotional company against slick boxer Luis Arias (18-1, 9 KOs), the bout will be 10-rounds under the middleweight division.

Rosado has fought some of the best boxers in his division from Gennady Golovkin, Peter Quillin, Joshua Clottey, David Lemieux, and Jermell Charlo just to name a few. He has won some and lost some by close controversial decision such as his bought with Martin Murray where most ringside observers felt he did enough to win.

Arias is a former Floyd Mayweather fighter, his only loss is a decision to Daniel Jacobs and believed Rosado is damaged goods and believes being the fresher fighter will be to his advantage against him.

The always exciting Brandon “Bam Bam” Rios (34-4-1, 25 KOs) will try to bounce back from a knockout loss to Danny Garcia with a win tonight against brother of Canelo Alvarez, Ramon Alvarez (27-6-3, 16 KOs). Rios vs. Alvarez will take place at 154-pounds.

November 17, 2018 DAZN CARD

Main Event vacant WBA “Regular” Heavyweight Championship – Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs. Bogdan Dinu

Women’s Middlweight Championship – Claressa Shields (Champ) vs. Hannah Rankin (IBF/WBA/WBC women’s middleweight titles)

Middleweight – Gabe Rosado vs. Luis Arias

Super Welterweight – Brandon Rios vs. Ramon Alvarez

Watch tonight’s fights live on DAZN streaming app in the USA on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT.

