Monte Carlo Boxing Bonanza: Denis Lebedev vs Mike Wilson, Kal Yafai vs Israel Gonzalez Live Online

Matchroom boxing returns to the Casino de Monte Carlo Salle Medecin, Monte Carlo on November 24 for a night of action packed boxing, featuring a cruiserweight main event and a WBA super flyweight world championship bout. This will be the third Monte Carlo Boxing Bonanza for promoter Eddie Hearn.

Russian cruiserweight Denis Lebedev (31-2, 23 KOs) who trains under the guidance of Freddie Roach protegé Marvin Somodio will headline the card, and he will take on undefeated American Mike Wilson (19-0, 8 KOs) in a 12 round bout.

WBA Super Flyweight World Champion Kal Yafai (24-0, 15 KOs) fresh off a stoppage of David Carmona is looking to make his fourth title defense against rugged Mexican Israel Gonzalez (23-2, 10 KOs).

Yafai won the vacant WBA belt in 2016 by unanimous decision against Luis Concepcion and has successfully defended the belt three times, his main goal is to try to unify the world titles, but tonight he must continue his title reign and protect his undefeated record against Gonzalez.







Russian Heavyweight Alexander Ustinov (34-2, 25 KOs) was originally scheduled to face Zhang Zhilei of China, but the fight fell through last-minute and former 2012 Olympian, Michael Hunter (15-1, 10 KOs) of America volunteered to step in to replace the Chinese boxer.

Hunter at 6 foot 2 will be at a huge size disadvantage over the 6 foot 7 Ustinov, but will have youth on his side, he is 11 years younger than the 41-year-old Russian. The fight will be 12-rounds in the heavyweight division.

British contender Frank ‘Wise Guy’ Buglioni (23-3-1, 16 KOs) will take on undefeated Chinese Fanlong Meng (13-0, 8 KOs) in a 12 round Light Heavyweight bout.

November 24, 2018 Matchroom Monte Carlo Boxing Bonanza Card

Cruiserweight Main Event – Denis Lebedev vs. Mike Wilson

WBA Super Flyweight Championship – Kal Yafai (Champ) vs. Israel Gonzalez

Heavyweight – Michael Hunter vs. Alexander Ustinov

Light Heavyweight – Fanlong Meng vs. Frank Buglioni

The event will be shown online in the USA on the DAZN live streaming app, and on TV in the UK on Sky Sports on Saturday, November 24, 2018.

