Prediction: Deontay Wilder will stop Tyson Fury late

The Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury WBC heavyweight world championship fight has people buzzing again about the heavyweight division.

The Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles is going to be popping, I know I’m amped for this title match between two undefeated titans in the division and you know someones zero has got to go.

Wilder has that monster right hand and I’ve backed him as the top dog for a while. I never seen a tall skinny fighter punch that hard with the right since Tommy “The Hitman” Hearns. Deontay is the Hearns of the heavyweight division.

The build up to this fight also got me excited, because all the bravado of Fury really motivated Wilder, the anger is legit but that is because the Bronze Bomber is ready to guy that is Deontay’s alter ego he shows up close to fight night and he is like a caged animal ready to go.







I give credit to Fury for taking this fight. The other guy over there in England who is holding the titles hostage and protecting his undefeated record won’t even attend the fight or watch it on TV, that is how scared he is.

The other guy is Anthony Joshua who hides behind Eddie Hearn and is content with milking the British public fighting lower tier heavyweights. I believe the Wladimir Klitschko fight made Hearn scared to put Joshua in with Wilder because he saw how vulnerable he is, and that is his cash cow similar to how Bob Arum protected Manny Pacquiao and milked him before throwing him in with Floyd Mayweather to get exposed.

I see Joshua and Hearn hiding out in Great Britain and making a few million before finally manning up to fight Wilder. The other thing I can see is they will only fight Wilder if he looks vulnerable they won’t take any chances against a prime Bronze Bomber.

The Wilder vs. Fury fight is not going to be easy because of the height of Fury and his movement, you gotta admit the man can move like a lightweight. I just feel he isn’t ready for Wilder just yet, he will tire out and gas trying to move around, in his last fight he was trying to slip off the ropes and that shows his legs are no longer there.

He will have a hard time dodging the right hand and once Deontay finds a home it’s a wrap. I think Fury will fall like when Steven Cunningham dropped him, Fury will then try to resort to desperate dirty tactics like clinching and elbows.

Wilder is taller and stronger and he is not going to let Fury try that he will finish him off with multiple punches and I believe either the ref or the corner of Fury will call it off in the later rounds somewhere from 9 to 12.

I will be shocked if the fight goes the distance. The only way I can see this bout going the distance is if Wilder had some sort of illness going into the fight and couldn’t get his conditioning right or Fury hugs and holds on all night and makes it an ugly fight just to survive and avoid the right hand.

All I know is curiosity has got me and I can’t wait, let us just hope it lives up to the hype.

