VIDEO: ALL ACCESS Wilder vs Fury – Full Episode 2

ALL ACCESS: Wilder vs. Fury Episode 2 starts off with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder speaking to the dominant University of Alabama Crimson Tide collegiate football team. He also has a one on one sit down with head coach Nick Saban, who shows his support for the Alabama native Wilder heading into his bout with Tyson Fury.

The episode also covers the open workout in Los Angeles, exclusive to nationwide media. Tyson Fury and his young trainer Ben Davison are seen clowning around during a glove signing, which the entire Team Fury start throwing gloves at each other and horsing around, which is the theme of his camp, living life to the fullest and having an enjoyable time.

Fury has said he needed to change up his training camp because he lost the fun in boxing, so he left his Uncle and longtime trainer Peter Fury and hooked up with a young unknown trainer to shake things up and he felt alive again and happy.

Fury and his team go to the Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Lakers, and meets Floyd Mayweather Jr, and has a feel for the arena before he steps into the boxing ring on December 1st.







From there he continues his training camp from Big Bear to the Wild Card Boxing club in Hollywood with the help of legendary trainer Freddie Roach joining his team as an assistant trainer and a cutman.

Wilder also has his own media day in LA, flying all the way out from his training camp in Alabama, just to do hold training for a day in front of reporters. Later he heads back deep into training with his trainers watching tape and analyzing Fury.

The Wilder vs. Fury WBC heavyweight championship is near on Saturday, December 1, 2018 live on SHOWTIME PPV from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

ALL ACCESS Wilder vs. Fury Episode 2 Full Video

YouTube video by SHOWTIME Sports

