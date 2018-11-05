VIDEO: Floyd Mayweather vs Tenshin Nasukawa RIZIN 14 Press Conference Announcement

Undefeated boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr. has officially come out of retirement and he won’t be fighting UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov or boxing rival Manny Pacquiao next.

The talkative boxer is known for making shocking fight announcements like his last fight with UFC star Conor McGregor and during a trip to Japan he held a press conference on Monday with Japanese mixed martial arts organization RIZN to announce his next bout.

This time he will fight a 20-year-old undefeated Japanese kickboxer named Tenshin Nasukawa. He has a record of 27 wins 0 losses and 21 knockouts, he will also be 21 years younger than the 41-year-old Mayweather.

Tenshin is one of Japans rising stars in the martial arts world, he is a southpaw but also much smaller than Mayweather.







He mainly fights in the 125 to 135 pound weight classes in MMA and kickboxing, during the presser he was much shorter and you could see the size difference between the two.

The rules and the weight class for the bout are being worked out, the fight is scheduled to take place on New Year’s even December 31, 2018 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan at RIZIN 14.

The event will likely be on Pay-Per-View and TMT promotions will co-promote the event.

With Manny Pacquiao fighting Adrien Broner in January this looks to be a tune up fight and a money grab by Mayweather before rematching Pacquiao in May of 2019 should both win their upcoming bouts.

VIDEO BY OF RIZIN FIGHTING FEDERATION

