Video: Wilder vs. Fury Fight Week Final Press Conference Live Stream

The huge WBC world heavyweight championship between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is just around the corner, but first on Wednesday, the two undefeated boxers will meet one last time to address the media before weighing in on the scales Friday and then facing off in the ring at the Staples Center on Saturday night.

The final fight week presser will be live streamed on YouTube by SHOSports and will be attended by both fighters and their respective teams.

Tyson Fury known as the Gypsy King has enjoyed his stay in California so much that he made a bold prediction that if he wins the WBC belt on Saturday night, he will stay in America and defend his title and become a bigger Pay-per-view attraction than the American Wilder.

He has also moved his camp to the Wild Card boxing club in Hollywood, where he added Freddie Roach as an assistant alongside head trainer Ben Davison and cutman to work the corner on fight night.







Fury also said he would give money from his fight purse to help take care of the homeless on Skid Row. He was saddened by the sight when he took a stroll away from his Downtown Los Angeles hotel room around the city he saw a large group of homeless and it touched him. He wants help by donating his purse to help house as many as he can.

Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder predicts he will stop Fury, and really wants to knock the 6 foot 9 former world champion out handing him his first professional loss.

He has his eyes on a future showdown with British superstar Anthony Joshua, a fight Wilder has been chasing for years wanting to become undisputed world heavyweight champion and to solidify his name in the history of boxing.

First Wilder must get by the tricky and elusive Gypsy King, who can spoil plans and possibly steal the show on Saturday night if he can dominant the hard hitting Alabama native.

The fight will take place at the Staples Center in Downtown LA, and it will be carried by SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View on December 1, 2018.

Wilder vs. Fury: Fight Week Press Conference VIDEO



YouTube video by SHOWTIME Sports

