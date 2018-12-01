Watch Adonis Stevenson vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk Free Live Stream Video and Fight Replay

Right before the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury heavyweight bout, Showtime will present a special edition broadcast of the Adonis Stevenson vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk WBC light heavyweight championship from Quebec City, Canada. The event will be Free and live streamed on the official SHOsports YouTube.

Adonis Stevenson (29-1-1, 24 KOs) arguably the hardest hitting light heavyweight in the division will defend his WBC belt for the tenth time against young undefeated challenger Gvozdyk.

Stevenson’s last fight was a close and controversial one, he was able to retain his title but his opponent Badou Jack gave him a great fight with some boxing observers saying he did enough to win, but the fight was ruled a majority draw.

At 41, the Haitian-Canadian fighter is fighting at an age most fighters retire. Boxing pundits feel his age is showing after he struggled against Jack, and if there is a moment for an older fighter to lose its usually against a hungrier younger lion.







Gvozdyk (15-0, 12 KOs) comes from the Ukraine, and his record is a perfect one with an 80 percent knockout ration. He is 31 years old and ten years younger than Stevenson, he feels he is fresher and his youth and skills will prevail on Saturday.

He is so confident he will achieve his dream of being a world champion and comes from a stable of top-level Ukrainian champions training out of Oxnard, California such as Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk.

The clash of styles pits southpaw puncher Stevenson against a more technical orthodox boxer-puncher in Gvozdyk.

Both boxers can punch, and the fight could end in a knockout or go the full distance, it will be a nice treat for boxing fans before the huge Wilder vs. Fury Pay-Per-View in Downtown, Los Angeles.

The fight will be shown love on December 1, 2018 at 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m on YouTube.

Adonis Stevenson vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk Full Fight Video Live Stream



Video by SHOWTIME Sports

