Watch Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 Live Stream Video on Fite

Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell vs. “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” Tito Ortiz 3 is the long awaited rubber-match between two long time rivals who were once good friends but turned into enemies and it takes place on November 24 at The Forum in Inglewood, CA.

Oscar De La Hoya the famed boxing legend and promoter who helped promote Affliction MMA in the past is dipping his foot once again into the world of Mixed Martial Arts with tonight’s event. The Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 fight will be stacked with multiple fights and shown live online through Fite.tv.

Ortiz wants revenge having lost two fights to Liddell by stoppage, he lost in 2004 at UFC 47 and again on December 30, 2006 at UFC 66.

The third match between the two living legends was supposed to take place at UFC 115, but Ortiz had to pull out of the fight due to an injury and Liddell fought late replacement former middleweight champion Rich Franklin instead and got knocked out cold, it would be his last fight in the octagon.







Heading into the third fight Ortiz feels he will have the upper hand, he last fought in 2017 with a submission win over Chael Sonnen at Bellator 170. Chuck hasn’t fought since retiring in 2010 after suffering 3 losses back to back by KO.

It’s been 8 years since Liddell has fought, and at 48 with that long of a layoff it will bring the ring rust, Ortiz has a great chance to finally beat his rival after suffering two humiliating losses to him in his prime.

Chuck vs. Tito is going to be a throwback between to of the biggest names in Mixed Martial Arts history and if Liddell wins tonight he said he plans to compete again, Ortiz on the other hand if he wins he feels this will be the cherry on top of a great career and getting a win over Liddell will make it easier for him to walk into the sunset.

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 live stream on November 24, 2018 at 8:00 PM CST on Fite.tv

