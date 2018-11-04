Watch Miguel Berchelt vs. Mickey Roman Live on ESPN + November 3

Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt and Miguel ‘Mickey’ Roman will throw down in an all Mexican main event WBC super featherweight main event live from the Haskins Convention Center in El Paso, Texas. The fight will be promoted by Top Rank and broadcast on ESPN + live streaming service.

Berchelt (34-1, 30 KOs) comes from Cancun, Mexico and is known for his all action pressure style with a high knockout ratio his goal is to finish his opponents so it doesn’t go to the judges scorecards.

He became WBC 130 pound champion in 2017 when he knocked out Francisco Vargas in a back and forth slugfest since winning the belt he has defended it 3 times including a decision win against durable Japanese warrior Takashi Miura.

Roman (60-12, 47 KOs) is a veteran with 15 years experience. The Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico native is known for his crowd pleasing style, he believes his bought with Berchelt will be one of the best all Mexican bouts and that he will come home with the WBC strap after the fight.







His biggest wins were stoppages of former world champions Daniel Ponce De Leon, Juan Carlos Salgado, and Orlando ‘Siri’ Salido.

This will be Roman’s third attempt at a world championship belt, he failed to capture the WBA featherweight title against Jonathan Victor Barros in 2011 and the WBC lightweight title against Antonio DeMarco in 2012.

This could be third time’s a charm for Roman who is motivated to win a strap for the first time in his long career.

Berchelt vs. Roman will stream live in the United States on November 3, 2018 from the Don Haskins Convention Center in El Paso, Texas beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN+

Like this: Like Loading...