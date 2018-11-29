Wilder vs Fury: Build-up Guide (With Infographic)

By Robert Ford

On Saturday December 1st, the fight dubbed as ‘The Biggest Heavyweight Fight of the Year” will take place at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Former Unified Heavyweight Champion of the World Tyson Fury takes on the current WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder in what promises to be a close contest between two undefeated competitors, who have 67 professional bouts between them.

This fight has been in the making for three years after Wilder declared his interest in facing Fury after his impressive unanimous decision victory against Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.







In anticipation for the heavyweight showdown, TheSportsman,com have put together an extensive build-up guide ahead of the contest on December 1st.

It’s only Fury’s second fight in the United States, highlighting what a big night the showcase event is for British boxing. He is looking to follow in the footsteps of fellow mancunian Ricky Hatton by claiming a World Title in the States.

Standing in his way however is the current WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder, who has an impeccable record of 40 fights, 40 wins and a KO percentage of 98%.

Fury on the other hand has had only 27 bouts in his career, coming out victorious every single time, and knocking out 70% of his opponents.

The Manchester-born fighter will be hoping his larger frame can come to his advantage, with his average weight around two and a half stone heavier than his opponent.

His height and reach are respectively two inches greater than the American Wilder too, with Fury standing at 6 ft 9’ with a reach of 85 inches.

Both boxers are of an orthodox stance, but their styles are considerably different.

Fury is considered the more traditional boxer, whilst Wilder is powerful with both hands highlighting his almost perfect knockout percentage. Fury excellent reactions however could be the most telling point if this fight is to go the distance.

Wilder’s punching power is greatly reflected in the rounds he has fought in his career. Out of his 40 fights, he’s fought an average three rounds per fight compared to Fury’s six.

Despite fighting 13 less bouts throughout his career, Fury has had to fight through 37 more rounds than Wilder.

Bookmakers Betfred who have partnered with TheSportsman.com ahead of the fight, see Fury as the outsider for the fight with odds on him claiming victory over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ at 11/8. Wilder on the other hand is the favourite for the encounter with his odds at 8/13.

Betfred’s odds reflect that Fury’s best chances of victory will be by a points decision with odds of the feat standing at 9/4, whilst Wilder’s odds are at 5/4 to win the bout by TKO or KO.

