A focused Adrien Broner can beat a past prime Manny Pacquiao

I still think Adrien Broner is one of the most talented young boxers, but his lifestyle and his ability to focus is the biggest hindering factor in his career.

He has a reputation of always getting into some type of trouble outside of the ring. He also has a tendency not to take training serious before fights.

For this fight with Manny Pacquiao he’s been training like a man possessed and getting in the best shape of his life, but recent news of his arrest two days before Christmas have me worried that the fight might be called off or if it goes on it could be distracting for Adrien going into it.

This distracted Broner could be advantageous to Pacquiao because he will against get a fighter not at his best to feast on.







It’s very sad situation to see such a young and promising fighter like Broner not live up to his potential over out of the ring activities.

He he can stay focused and keep his nose clean, he will shock Manny Pacquiao. Skill for Skill its night and day, Broner has the better technical skills.

Broner is actually a more offensive fighter than this current version of Pacquiao. He will need to let his hands go of course, but once he hurts Manny he will go for the finish.

You have a fighter who hasn’t been knocked out in his prime, versus an aging 40-year-old fighter, youth tends to prevail in these match-ups because father time is undefeated.

Pacquiao’s last fight with Lucas Matthysse wasn’t a good barometer because his opponent just came for a paycheck and didn’t try to throw anything.

Broner’s opponents all came to fight, from Mikey Garcia to Jessie Vargas, they threw so many power shots and still couldn’t knock him down and these guys are in their prime and much bigger and stronger punchers than Pacquiao.

I don’t think Pacquiao can hurt him, and if there is a knockout in this fight it will likely be Broner knocking out the older Pacquiao because Broner has the greater chin.

I believe Broner is taking the fight seriously. He will dig deep and surprise a lot of people come January 19.

