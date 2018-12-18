All Access: Pacquiao vs Broner premieres on Showtime January 4

The fighting Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and former world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner will meet in the ring on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas on SHOWTIME PPV, but first fight fans will be treated to the award-winning All Access reality series following the fighters as they train for the WBA world welterweight title match.

When you speak of excitement in boxing you have to mention Manny Pacquiao, boxing’s only 8 division world champion and one of the most action packed fighters to ever lace up the gloves.

Outside of the ring Adrien Broner lives it up with a flamboyance and street bravado that carries over into the ring.

This match-up will pit the humble elder statesmen against the wild young showman.







All Access will follow each fighter as they prepare for this big event, the cameras will dive deep into the camps and the show will cover the upbringing and lifestyle of these two big stars.

Pacquiao just turned 40-years-old and his team which consists of best friend Buboy Fernandez and Strength and Conditioning coach Justin Fortune will reunite with longtime trainer Freddie Roach, after a brief hiatus from Pacmans camp, boxing’s old wise man will be in his corner once again.

Broner training under Kevin Cunningham is taking this fight serious. He’s been hitting the weights and is looking to put a hurtin’ on the older WBA champ.

Whenever two of boxing’s biggest stars face each other it’s a can’t miss event. Pacquiao vs. Broner will be a great way to kick off the new year.

The series premiere for All Access: Pacquiao vs. Broner begins on Friday, January 4th on SHOWTIME.

