Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury PPV Stream LIVE Online

It is fight time! The WBC World Heavyweight Champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder will put his green belt on the line against the lineal champion “The Gypsy King” Tyson Fury, this clash of unbeaten champions will broadcast live on SHOWTIME Pay-Per-View from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California.

Deontay Wilder (40-0, 39 KOs) is the hardest boxer in boxing, at only 212 pounds but 6 foot 7 his long skinny frame can generate force that drops opponents with one touch of his right hand.

With ambitions as a youth to play ball for the University of Alabama Crimson Tide, he had to cut those dreams short when he became a young father. He happen to stumble upon boxing at the age of 20, and picked it up instantly with only 35 amateur bouts he was able to make the 2008 US Olympic team and won the Bronze medal.

The Bronze Bomber became his nickname and he went onto the pros, winning the WBC world championship in 2015 against Bermane Stiverne it was his one and only decision victory win in his 40 fight career, he went on to rematch Stiverne knocking him out viciously in the first round. He has officially knocked out every man he has ever fought professional heading into tonight’s bout.







Tyson Fury (27-0, 19 KOs) is a proud traveler, he comes from a long line of Gypsy boxers and his father John named him Tyson after the youngest heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

The biggest win of Fury’s career is his shocking upset of lineal champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Klitschko hadn’t lost a bout since 2004 when he was stopped by Lamon Brewster. Fury was able to win the titles and end the illustrious title defense streak of Klitschko.

After the fight the was scheduled to rematch Klitschko but he went into a deep depression and enjoyed the wild party lifestyle. He got into a lot of trouble with the commission over drug test failures, and went to rehab for it. He binged on food and drinks and went up to 400 pounds, after suffering a severe panic attack and suicidal thoughts he fought his demons and won.

He focused himself back into training and lost over 150 pounds to get back down to fighting shape with one goal in mind to fight either Anthony Joshua or the feared puncher Deontay Wilder.

Fury landed the bout with Wilder since in his own words Joshua didn’t want to man up and take on the American puncher, he wanted to show him how a real champion takes on all comers.

Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship Main Event – Deontay Wilder (Champ) vs. Tyson Fury (WBC heavyweight title)

Junior Middleweight Championship – Jarrett Hurd (Champ) vs. Jason Welborn (IBF/WBA 154-lbs titles)

Heavyweight – Luis “King Kong” Ortiz vs. Travis Kauffman

Heavyweight – Joe Joyce vs. Joe Hanks

Minimumweight Championship – Mark Barriga vs. Carlos Licona (vacant IBF minimumweight title)

Wilder-Fury Stream will air live on Showtime.com or in the SHOWTIME app (iOS, Apple TV (4th Gen), Fire TV or Android mobile devices on December 1 at 9PM ET/6PM PT. SHOWTIME subscription not required/included

