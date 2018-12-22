Dereck Chisora vs Dillian Whyte 2 Fight Live Online Stream on DAZN

Heavyweight contenders Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora will mix it up in a rematch on December 22, live from the O2 Arena in London, the Matchroom boxing event will be shown live on SKY in the UK, SHOWTIME in the US and streamed live online through DAZN.

Dillian Whyte (24-1, 17 KOs) has only one pro defeat and that came at the hands of current undefeated British heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua. The fight happened in 2015 and Whyte went into the fight determined to stop AJ, but wound up getting stopped instead.

Since his loss, Whyte has been rededicated to boxing with an 8 fight win streak, including a 2016 split decision win over Chisora in what was one of the greatest 12 round heavyweight contests in recent memory.

Dereck Chisora (29-8, 21 KOs) is known as the wild man of the heavyweight division. He recently signed a managerial contract with his longtime rival David Haye, and believes he won the first fight with Whyte.







They unpredictable Chisora has a stacked resume facing some of the best boxers at heavyweight from former WBC champ Vitali Klitschko, David Haye, and Tyson Fury twice.

Tonight is a chance for him to get revenge over Whyte, but also a chance to move him one step closer to a title shot against unified Anthony Joshua.

This fight could also deliver another fight of the year candidate just like the first. The highly anticipated rematch is can’t miss TV.

Saturday, December 22, 2018 O2 Arena, London Fight Card

Heavyweight Main Event – Dillian Whyte vs. Dereck Chisora

Featherweight – Ryan Walsh vs. Reece Bellotti

Flyweight Championship – Cristofer Rosales (WBC Champ) vs. Charlie Edwards

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Renold Quinlan

Heavyweight – Carlos Takam vs. Senad GashiHeavyweight – David Price vs. Tom Little

Middleweight – Linus Udofia vs. Pavol Garaj

Heavyweight – Fabio Wardley vs. Phil Williams

Dillian Whyte vs. Derek Chisora II at The O2 on Saturday, December 22 at 5PM ET/2PM PT, live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK SHOWTIME sports in the US, and DAZN live streaming app online.

