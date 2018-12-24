George Kambosos Jnr wants to fight Lomachenko and blasts him for Pacquiao comments

Filipino ring legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao touched down in LA on Saturday night to continue the last leg of his training camp for the upcoming January 19 Showtime PPV against Adrien “The Problem” Broner in Las Vegas.

Part of team Pacquiao is main sparring partner George Kambosos Jnr. He has been chief sparring partner for the Pacman since the Jeff Horn fight and is currently helping him for the Broner fight.

Kambosos is a talented undefeated lightweight from Australia trained by Justin Fortune who is the key conditioning trainer for Pacquiao.

During an early morning run on Monday in Hollywood, YouTube boxing reporter villainfy media did a quick interview with the rising lightweight star.







Kambosos said he would like to fight lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko next and believes he could match him in skills, and would attack with speed and angles.

Kambosos also blasted Lomachenko’s comments saying he didn’t want to fight Manny because he was an old guy and past his prime.

“Let me tell ya, Lomachenko has been vocal since Manny (Pacquiao) has signed to Al Haymon. He knows the fight is not going to happen, two different sides, but if an aging (Jorge) Linares can catch him drop him with nowhere near the power and speed and awkwardness that Manny has, if Manny hits him, and drops him he will finish him off.”

Pacquiao and Kambosos will continue to spar at Wild Card Boxing club in Hollywood, with Freddie Roach back in camp helping to complete the game plan for January 19.

