Gilberto Ramirez vs Jesse Hart 2 Live Online ESPN+

The Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jesse Hart 2 WBO super middleweight world championship will Headline the ESPN+ Top Rank broadcast to take place in Corpus Christi, Texas on December 14 live from the American Bank Center.

Undefeated WBO 168 pound champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Jesse “Hollywood” Hart put on one of the best super middleweight fights of 2017.

It was the Mexican warrior versus the tough Philadelphia fighter, both guys showed heart and it was a great night for the boxing fans.

The fight was an all action event, with Hart the American challenger trying for his first world title, being dropped hard in the second round, but eventually surviving and even coming back in the later rounds to show the Philly heart in him.







Ramirez (38-0, 25 KOs) had his hands full that night but went on to win by unanimous decision. Hart (25-1, 21 KOs) felt he deserved a rematch and would come in better prepared the second time around.

The rematch has come and both guys are ready to settle the score, Zurdo wants to finish Hart for good and Hart wants to win the WBO title and get payback against the man who gave him his first professional defeat.

The bout will be broadcast live on ESPN+ an online streaming service, and is promoted by Top Rank promotions.

Ramirez vs. Hart 2 will stream live online through ESPN+ stream service at 10 PM ET/PT.

