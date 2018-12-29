I hope Manny Pacquiao teaches Adrien Broner a lesson in respect

Adrien Broner is a talented fighter with multiple championships to his name.

He’s not even 30-years-old and already has several kids, but he still acts like an immature child on social media.

I thought he was taking his upcoming fight with Manny Pacquiao serious, but it looks like he is more focused on being rude to hardworking people on Instagram again.

His motto for this upcoming Pacquiao vs. Broner fight is “Doing it 4daHood,” so, if you really doing it for the people in the hood, why you posting a video at CVS giving two lovely young hardworking black women a hard time?







I grew up in the hood and one thing my mama taught me growing up is to never mistreat good folk especially those who work an honest living.

I hope Broner apologized after he posted that lame IG video of him refusing to pay for a grape soda he already drank.

He probably thought it was funny, but it was more embarrassing than funny.

Back in 2017 he sucker punched some random guy on the Las Vegas strip knocking him out cold. How many chances is this man going to get? He has been in and out of trouble and still never learned his lesson.

Karma might comeback and bite him in the ass one day and he won’t be making six figure checks and instead working at CVS himself for minimum wage if he keeps it up.

I really hope a 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao unleashes the beast on him January 19, teach this man some respect because he needs an old school ass whooping for real.

