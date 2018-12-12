If Adrien Broner lets his hands go he can beat Manny Pacquiao

When Adrien Broner was at lightweight he was a beast.

He would light opponents up like a Christmas tree, using the shoulder roll stance of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and he would devastate them, like when he knocked out Jason Litzau with a combo of power punches in the first round and left him on the ropes.

That version of Broner is a problem.

I think with the right motivation and work ethic, Broner can rise to the top again. He has the tools and intangibles, he is just too undisciplined at times.







If he can put aside all the social media antics and drama, and with the right dance partner who motivates him to get up in the morning to train, you can see the best of him come out on fight night.

That dancer partner has come along, his name is Manny Pacquiao.

I feel this will be the fight to bring the best out of him. This will be Broner’s very first Pay-Per-View fight where he headlines and it’s against a big name star like Pacquiao.

Broner will have so many tools under his belt for this fight, the shoulder roll stance that gave Pacquiao trouble against the best ever Floyd Mayweather Jr., the youth, the chin, and the power.

Pacquiao is long in the tooth and his age will be the difference, at 40 years old to Broner’s 29, he will be 11 years older and with that comes slowing of reflexes and punch resistance.

The motivation to outshine his big bro Floyd Mayweather will come into play. This is going to be a scary fight for Pacquiao, he tried to cherry pick Broner, but it could backfire in his face on fight night.

You just can’t over look a dangerous guy like A.B., if he lets his hands go, he will make it a dangerous fight for the Filipino southpaw.

I give Broner the edge in this fight.

If you break it down, he has the hand speed, the ability to take a punch, and the higher ring IQ than Pacquiao.

Remember, Broner has never been knocked out, Pacquiao has been dropped and stopped multiple times, especially against Juan Manuel Marquez where he was sleeping face first for several minutes before being revived.

A focused Broner is hard to beat, and I think the way Pacquiao has been disrespecting him thinking he is going to be easy work has made him a man possessed.

This is going to be a huge moment and comeback for Broner, a win over Pacquiao will line up big fights and make him the draw in the division.

All he has to do to win is LET HIS HANDS GO! if he can do that he will send Manny Pacquiao into retirement for good.

