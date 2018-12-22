Jermall Charlo vs Matt Korobov and Jermell Charlo vs Tony Harrison PBC LIVE on FOX

The undefeated Charlo brothers of Texas, Jermall and Jermell, will headline a Free televised boxing card at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York for PBC on FOX, December 22.

Jermall Charlo (27-0, 21 KOs) is the interim WBC middleweight champion, he was originally scheduled to fight Willie Monroe Jr., but he failed a drug test leading up to tonight and was replaced last minute by Russian contender Matt Korobov (28-1, 14 KOs).

Charlo vs. Korobov could be a dangerous fight for Charlo because many times late replacement opponents bring an element of surprise. Charlo was busy preparing for a slick boxer like Monroe Jr. and now will have to adjust on the fly during the fight against a different opponent with an entire different style.

The co-main event will be brother Jermell Charlo (31-0, 15 KOs) defending his WBC 154-pound title against tough challenger Tony Harrison (27-2, 21 KOs) of Detroit, Michigan.







Jermell won the WBC junior middleweight championship in 2016 when he knocked out John Jackson for the vacant title, and he has defended it three times. Tonight’s fight with Harrison could be another easy KO victory or a hard-fought decision win or loss, it all depends in what condition the fighters come into the ring.

American heavyweight top contender Dominic Breazeale will open the FOX broadcast with a bout against Puerto Rican Carlos Negron.

Breazeale only has one defeat and that was a TKO loss to British power puncher Anthony Joshua for the IBF title. Negron is a sleeper in the division, the 6 foot 6 heavyweight out of Puerto Rico has won his last seven fights by knockout.

This heavyweight opener could end in a knockout.

Full PBC on FOX card December 22, 2018

Jermall Charlo vs Matt Korobov

Jermell Charlo vs Tony Harrison

Dominic Breazeale vs Carlos Negron

Efe Ajagba vs Santino Turnbow

Terrell Gausha vs Joey Hernandez

Rances Barthelemy vs Robert Frankel

Brandon Quarles vs Todd Manuel

Mark Duncan vs Ray Cevera

Efetobor Apochi vs Eric Abraham

Watch Jermall Charlo vs Matt Korobov and Jermell Charlo vs Tony Harrison, PBC on FOX, live Saturday, December 22, at 5:00PM PT.

