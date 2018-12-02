Ortiz, Santiago and Lopez dominant in Puerto Rico

Fresh Productions Boxing’ showed that its young boxers has the skills to beat opponents who have won world titles.

From the Pedro ‘Perucho’ Cepeda Ballpark in the city of Cataño, Puerto Rico, Jonathan ‘Bum Bum’ López (5-0, 3 KOs) from Puerto Rico, scored a unanimous decision victory over former WBA Interim World Champion and world title challenger José ‘Torito’ Rodríguez (32-8, 19 KOs) of Mexico, in a scheduled six round fight in the bantamweight division (118 pounds).

Rodriguez was stripped of a point in the first round for behind the head blows. The three judges scored 60-53 for the Puerto Rican Lopez, who had an outstanding amateur career (226-12) that includes a bronze medal in the World Boxing Youth Championships in Kiev, the Golden Belt in Ecuador, and was national champion of Puerto Rico for seven consecutive years.

In another great fight, WBC FECARBOX Lightweight champion Alfredo ‘Ojo’ Santiago (11-0, 3 KOs), a native of the Dominican Republic and based in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, dominated by unanimous decision former WBA World Champion Jonathan Víctor Barros (41-7-1, 22 KOs) of Argentina. The three judges scored 99-91.







Barros has victories over former world champion Celestino Caballero and former world contenders Miguel Román and Satoshi Hosono. The Argentine has also faced boxers of the caliber of Yuriorkis Gamboa, Mikey Garcia, Lee Selby and Miguel Berchelt.

For his part, ‘Ojo’ Santiago has notable victories over former world contender Jayson Velez and former Mexican Olympian Arturo Santos Reyes.

Puerto Rico’s jr featherweight (122 lbs) sensation, Abimael ‘Manos de Piedra/Hands of Stone’ Ortiz (7-0-1, 4 KOs) defeated Mexican Alexis ‘Beaver’ Santiago (21-7-1, 8 KOs) by unanimous decision in a 10-round match. The judges scored 100-90 (2x) and 99-91.

In other fights:

Lightweights Steven Ruidiaz (4-0, 4 KOs) of Canovanas won by way of 3rd-round KO to Angel ‘Memito’ Lopez (6-2, 6 KOs) of Caguas.

In exciting fight in the flyweight division, Jesus “Chiquito” Soler (10-1-1, 5 KO’s) of Arecibo, defeated Oscar Marrero (5-2, 3 KO’s) of Luquillo by unanimous decision. The judges scored 78-76, 78-74 and 77-75.

Jr. welterweights, Emmanuel Morales (8-3, 5 KOs) of Cidra defeated Adrián Martínez (2-2, 2 KOs) of San Lorenzo by 3rd-round TKO.

Lightweights, Christian Barreto (1-0, 1 KO’s) of Arecibo defeated by technical knockout in the fourth round Michael Estrada (0-3) of Fajardo, and jr featherweight Christian Lebrón (1-0) of Fajardo, defeated Jonathan of La Paz (0-7) by technical knockout in the second round at 122 pounds.



Photos: Bryan Quiles / Fresh Productions Boxing

Fernando Gaztambide

Like this: Like Loading...