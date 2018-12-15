Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White are acting very childish and unprofessional

UFC President Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya are feuding over foolish, childish words.

If you are over 30, you may remember the saying “sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me,” that was something we would say in Elementary school when kids would try and tease you to hurt your feelings with insults.

It seems Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya, two very powerful heads of their respective promotional companies never learned that saying as kids.

Both of these promoters are attacking each other with insults when they should set a better example for combative sports.







Be the bigger man and if someone insults you just ignore them, no need to play into the game. It just makes both look bad.

Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts already get a bad enough wrap anyway, now you got two promoters who are supposed to push the sports into a more positive life threatening each other with violence over petty remarks?

Dana White went as far to take shots at Oscar De La Hoya calling him a Coke head, referring to his struggle with drug addiction, and labeling him a “Liar” and an “Idiot.”

De La Hoya kinda started it though, when he triggered White by telling everyone not to order Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor and to save money for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin fight.

White saw this as confusing since he was telling people to order both Mayweather-McGregor and Golovkin vs. Canelo, and he took it personally because Oscar was trying to take money out of the fighters pockets and to tell others not to order his fight while he promoted Oscar’s.

If it were up to me the onus was kinda on Dana White to be the bigger man. Oscar was trying to hate and knock his product, and compete with White, instead of throwing out insults at Oscar he should’ve ignored him.

Instead of doing that White played into his game and now Oscar plays the innocent party and cries victim.

Oscar challenged Dana White to a 3 round boxing match on the Luke Thomas MMA/Boxing radio show, and claimed White was on the juice (Steroids).

After the challenge was issued, Dana White responded and accepted the boxing match.

Two grown men, who have millions of dollars, yet get sensitive and emotional like in high school. This type of behavior is not a good example for young professionals to follow.

These are the leading promoters for combat sports, they need to set an example of maturity and help promote boxing and MMA in a more professional and positive light.

The average American who isn’t familiar with the UFC and doesn’t watch boxing will think if the heads of those sports are acting like thugs what more are the fighters going to act like?

I hope they squash this, or if they do box at least do it for charity and hug it out in the end, no need to hurl personal attacks and try to boycott someones show. Settle it as grown ups and move forward in a more positive direction, and focus on promoting fights – not starting them outside the ring/cage.

Like this: Like Loading...