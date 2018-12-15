Prediction: Canelo Alvarez will destroy Rocky Fielding in 10

I regard Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez as the best pound for pound boxer in the world today, and on Saturday night he will prove it once again when he takes on the much bigger WBA champion Rocky Fielding at 168-pounds.

When you think of a pound for pound great, you think of someone who is willing to take on the best no matter what weight, and Canelo is that guy.

He had a lot of haters talking down on him that he was scared of Gennady Golovkin, then he goes on to fight him not once, but twice and beat him. He schooled him in the rematch and used GGG’s “Mexican” style against him.

Who would have thought that the supposed scared guy would bully the bully and push him back? Canelo shut a lot of the detractors up with the GGG rematch.







Before the fight Golovkin and Abel Sanchez kept promoting GGG as Mexican style and Canelo wasn’t a real Mexican because he fought slick and defensive off the ropes, then Canelo uses supposed Mexican style and goes toe to toe eating all GGG’s best punches like they were nothing.

It sadly wasn’t enough because still people claimed he lost. What do they want? First they say he ran and was scared of Golovkin in the first fight, then the rematch comes along and this time he pressures the pressure fighter and busts his face up badly and they still say he lost.

I guess you can’t change a haters mind, once they dislike you they always will.

Canelo doesn’t seem to care and that is the way to go, ignore the ignorant, and negative people and just focus on winning and your legacy.

If it wasn’t enough, Canelo who is just under 5 feet 8 inches tall will now go up another division taking on a giant in 6 feet 1 Rocky Fielding.

This will make him a three weight division champion and he will have titles at junior middleweight, middleweight and super middleweight.

He keeps amazing me and this why Canelo is the face of boxing not just in Mexico but all over the world, why else do you think DAZN gave him $365 million because he is worth it and they know his star power.

Fans are saying Canelo is too small for Fielding, but people forget Mike Tyson was short for a heavyweight and he still knocked those guys out, Canelo is built similar to Tyson – short and stocky.

I see Canelo breaking down the body and putting Rocky on the defensive, all the body punching will be too much and by the tenth round Rocky will take a knee or quit on his stool.

You will see some of the best and most vicious body punching in boxing on Saturday night, and Canelo will continue shine bright.

Let the haters hate, I can already see it now, oh Rocky was a weak champion, he was a cherry pick. Same old crap from jealous Golovkin fans. I hope they get over it because real boxing fans know Canelo won those fights.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. READ: Final Thoughts: Garcia Vs. Thurman Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

