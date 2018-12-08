Rene Alvarado vs Carlos Morales Free Facebook Watch Live Stream

Golden Boy Fight Night returns to Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio for another Free live card on Facebook Watch, headlined by WBA 130-pound title eliminator Rene Alvarado vs. Carlos Morales, light welterweight co-main Jonathan Navarro vs. Manuel Mendez and featuring 10-round lightweight bout Hector Tanajara Jr. vs. Roberto Manzanarez.

Rene Alvarado (29-8, 20 KOs) at only 29 years old is considered a ring veteran, he is coming into tonight’s WBA Super Featherweight World Title Eliminator with a five fight win streak and is one more step closer to championship bout.

Carlos Morales (17-3-3, 6 KOs) made notice when he was supposed to be another walk over opponent heading into his fight against highly favored prospect Ryan Garcia, but he proved to be a respectable competitor giving Garcia a really hard tough fight and a wake up call.

Although Morales lost the decision to Garcia he was able to rough up the young boxing star, and in the process make Garcia switch trainers to train under Chepo and Eddy Reynoso the famed father and son Mexican duo who trained Canelo Alvarez to multiple championships.







Whoever wins the fight shows if you keep fighting and stay focused you can fight your way back from a couple losses to a title shot.

In the co-main event, top 140 pound prospect Jonathan “Thunder” Navarro (15-0, 8 KOs) of East Los Angeles, CA, takes on Manuel Mendez (16-3-3, 11 KOs) of Indio, CA in a 10-round light welterweight fight.

Undefeated prospect Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. (15-0, 5 KOs) is originally from Texas, but trains out of Riverside with Robert Garcia. He will take on Roberto “Tito” Manzanarez (36-2, 29 KOs) of Phoenix, Arizona, in a 10-round lightweight bout.

Rene Alvarado vs Carlos Morales takes place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California and streamed live on Facebook Watch on the official Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

