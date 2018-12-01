Tyson Fury: From Hero to Zero to Hero

By Shoaib Farooq

Three years ago in what was one of the greatest nights in British Boxing history, Tyson Fury dethroned the long reigning unified heavyweight champion of the world, Dr Steelhammer Wladimir Klitschko. Ever since then Tyson has had one major opponent to battle, that being himself. Mental health, drinking and drug abuse are just some of the many demons that Tyson has been battling over the last three years.

Born 3 months premature, Fury was given a slim chance of survival. He weighed just 1lb but father John tipped him to become heavyweight champion of the world and named him after the heavyweight champion at that time, Mike Tyson.

He realized his dream in Düsseldorf in 2015 and looks to do it again this Saturday night against the WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder. The ‘Bronze Bomber’ has knocked out every opponent he has faced professionally and vows to do the same to Tyson Fury. However Fury has other plans as he looks to become the first man to have won all 4 major belts in the heavyweight division.







In November 2017, Fury was incredibly out of shape, weighing over 400lbs and the weight loss has been insane. He has lost over 130lb and to put that into context that is the size of one Lomachenko in body weight. With help from Ben Davison, Fury has been able to pull off one of the most remarkable things seen in boxing. Many believe however that this large weight loss may catch up with him in the later rounds in his fight against Wilder.

It is not only the weight loss that Fury has had to overcome. The mental health problems that Fury has had to overcome have been well documented. Fury said that he wanted to die and didn’t want to live any more. It’s amazing to see a guy who is meant to be tough and strong speak openly about the struggles he went through on a daily basis. Fury is now an ambassador for mental health and helps many people out on a daily basis through social media. Fury said that when he was going out he was going out drinking to kill himself with alcohol. This is a man who seemingly had it all and it shows that mental health problems can affect anyone.

Tyson has been fighting all his life, whether it is boxing, drinking or fighting for his life the Gypsy King has beaten them all. Fury says that the Tyson Fury that beat Klitschko is now dead and this is a new and improved Tyson Fury who is ready to become world champion again. If Tyson can pull of this upset on Saturday night then this will be one of if not the greatest sporting comebacks in history.

From the place he was 1 year ago to the place he is in now is remarkable. To even dream of him fighting for a world championship again so soon is incredible. He’s up against it fighting against the man with the momentum but if there’s anyone who can pull off the incredible it is Tyson Fury.

