Vasiliy Lomachenko will dominate Jose Pedraza in sensational fashion

If you enjoy the sweet science of boxing, you will most likely be a fan of Vasiliy Lomachenko a Ukrainian two time Olympic Gold medalist and multiple weight division world champion in boxing.

Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) is one of the slickest most advance complete boxers of all time. He uses his movement to get in and out, he throws flurries, and avoids punches like if he were Neo from The Matrix movies.

His reaction time is impeccable. One moment you look to the front he is on your side, you look to your side he is in front of you, he is an astonishing sight to behold.

I’ve only seen a few boxers like Loma in the past, one of them was the great Argentine slickster Nicolino Locche he had over 100 victories and only 4 defeats but he had very few knockouts only 14 to his record, with Lomachenko he not only has the elusive defense of Locche but he has power and offensive combos that makes him a more well rounded fighter.







Usually in boxing when someone is very slick or defensive they just win on points and don’t throw many punches because their skill is to hit and not get hit, Loma will hit you not once but 3 to 4 times and then get away, he is willing to stand in the pocket and trade unlike the defensive greats of the past who will move slip and counter for most of their fights.

In his last fight people claimed he was exposed because Jorge Linares a very hard puncher was able to drop him with a flash knockdown.

This is boxing everyone gets hit and can get caught even Floyd Mayweather Jr. was rocked and wobbled twice by Shane Mosley.

Despite the knockdown, Lomachenko dominated Linares and stopped him with a vicious body shot to win the WBA lightweight title, but some negative hateful people like to discredit this win by claiming he was exposed, instead of saying he showed he was the real deal because he came back from adversity with the knockdown and finished Linares.

Even in his only loss to Orlando Salido at featherweight he never quit or wilted. It was only his second professional fight and it was for a world title against a very dirty veteran champion with more experience. Before the fight Salido failed to make weight and had probably outweighed Loma by a good 15 to 20 pounds on fight night.

Loma was getting hit dirty and never backed down, he even came back in the championship rounds but lost a hard-fought decision to Salido. If I were Loma I wouldn’t have taken the fight against Salido after he failed to make weight and his history of cheating and fighting dirty, but Loma is a warrior and believed in his skills that he would be able to overcome the dirty tactics and weight advantage of the Mexican slugger.

He lost a split decision, the one fair judge who scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Lomachenko had it right. The other two judges who scored it 116–112 and 115–113 for Salido, favored the champion.

Tonight when he faces the very dangerous WBO lightweight champion Jose Pedraza of Puerto Rico, he will try to unify his WBA title bringing him close to undisputed status in the division.

His opponent Pedraza (25-1, 12 KOs) only has one defeat and that was to Gervonta “Tank” Davis at super featherweight where Pedraza lost his IBF belt. He recently pulled off an upset against longtime boxing veteran Ray Beltran and won the WBO title in the process.

Lomachenko will have his hands full, but he will show why he is great when he outclasses the very tough Puerto Rican champion.

People can question him but they cannot doubt his skills. The skills will show on December 8, and Lomachenko will put on one of his finest performances of his career and I predict he will stop Pedraza and make him quit on his stool another one for NoMasChenko.

Like this: Like Loading...