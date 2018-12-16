VIDEO: Manny Pacquiao Full Address and Question and Answer at Oxford Union

The story of Emmanuel “Manny” Dapidran Pacquiao is an incredible one. He is the type of rags to riches stories that belong in movies or books.

A poor child born on December 17, 1978, in Kibawe, Bukidnon, Philippines, he grew up in the slums of General Santos City, Philippines and dropped out of Elementary school to work odd jobs selling stolen cigarettes and donuts on the street.

His entire childhood was spent looking out for everyone but himself, his main focus was to help put food on the table because his father was never home and his mother could barely make ends meet.

Pacquiao stumbled across boxing, he saw it as way to put food on the table. Every payment he got from the boxing ring, even as meager as a few pesos he used that to help feed his family.







He went on to become a world champion and traveled to America where he became an international superstar worth millions of dollars.

Pacquiao is now a full-time Senator in the Philippines and his main focus is to be a public servant and inspire the Filipino people that they too can become something in life.

Even though he is an active politician, Pacquiao still hasn’t given up boxing, he is currently the WBA welterweight champion and has a fight scheduled for January 19, 2019 against Adrien Broner in Las Vegas.

Manny Pacquiao spoke at the prestigious Oxford Union Debate Society in Oxford, England. The 8-weight division world champion gave an inspiring speech about his life and sat down for a question and answer session for those in attendance.

