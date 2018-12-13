Video: UFC President Dana White responds to “Liar” Oscar De La Hoya with facts

The feud between Golden Boy Promotions head Oscar De La Hoya and UFC President Dana White has intensified.

The former cordial acquaintances have been going at each other’s necks ever since Oscar De La Hoya called the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor “Boxer vs. MMA Fighter” bout in 2017, a joke and scam and even went as far to tell people not to order the fight on his social media.

Dana White was baffled by the comments because he always felt Oscar was a decent guy and respected him as a fighter and a boxing promoter.

Not one to take harsh criticism and direct attacks, White responded to Oscar’s comments on the Mayweather vs. McGregor bout by calling him “Two Faced” and a hater who was insecure about his own promotional business. He also said Oscar was a hypocrite for telling media he would like to match up Conor McGregor with Canelo or himself in a boxing ring but once the Mayweather fight was signed he went on to bash it.







Dana White slammed the Tito Ortiz vs. Chuck Liddell rubbermatch and said it was a failure and it should have never been sanctioned an he took shots at Oscar over his past Cocaine usage and called him “Oscar De La Weirdo.”

Oscar went on ESPN First Take to promote the upcoming December 15, Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding fight and responded to Dana White’s comments.

Oscar said there was no need for Dana White to attack his personal life and he should only focus on attacking his business but to bring up Personal attacks is low.

He also claimed that UFC isn’t taking care of their fighters financially or else Chuck Liddell who was retired for 8 years wouldn’t have to continue fighting at his age. Oscar said many fighters contacted him saying they don’t get paid enough and would like to fight for him, and to top it off he claimed Chuck and Tito made the most money for a fight under his banner than with UFC.

Video: Oscar De La Hoya’s interview on First Take



Dana White went on Get Up! with Mike Greenberg to discuss and refute De La Hoya’s inaccurate comments about fighters being underpaid.

White called Oscar a “liar” who doesn’t speak facts, he countered the claim that Chuck made more money with Golden Boy than he did with UFC. White also called him an “idiot” and challenged him to a live debate and took another shot at Oscar saying let’s do drug tests too.

Video: Dana White interview on Get Up!



Dana White has said he was serious about going into boxing promotion, it will be interesting to see if the rivalry with Oscar De La Hoya will carry over, or if they will set aside their differences and work together to make fights happen in the boxing world.

