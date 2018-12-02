VIDEO: Wilder vs Fury Post-Fight Press Conference

The big WBC heavyweight championship between champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury live from the Staples Center just finished and the fight was scored a split draw.

The crowd was heavily in favor of Tyson Fury he brought home a large British contingent who cheered his name throughout the fight, also in Tyson’s corner with young Ben Davison as his head trainer were Ricky Hatton and Freddie Roach.

Both opponents came in tip top shape, two big men with great cardio and conditioning. The bigger Fury was using his boxing skills and feints to make the champion hesitant.

Wilder had his moments with his power coming through, he was able to hurt and drop Fury twice, and had him out on the second knockdown with a two punch power combo. It looked like Fury was done but the referee didn’t wave it off he gave Fury a fair shake and gave the ten count which is the proper procedure for a downed opponent.







Fury popped right up and was alert and came back with his own punches. It was a great heavyweight bout and the fans would love to see a rematch between these two warriors.

Even though no winner was announced the boxing fans were given a great show it was the classic boxer versus puncher, a tight and close fight with drama and tense moments. A rematch is a must.

Fury and Wilder both took shots at undefeated British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua calling him scared because he refused to fight them both in favor of fighting overseas in his home country rather than going abroad to the USA to face the best.

The Wilder-Fury post fight presser at the Staples Center will be live streamed on YouTube (video below).



