Watch Canelo Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding WBA championship Live Online Free Trial

Mexican boxing star Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will step up to the super-middleweight division to take on British WBA “Regular” champion Rocky Fielding at the Madison Square Garden Arena in New York City, on December 15, live on DAZN streaming app.

The Golden Boy and Matchroom promoted fight card will feature Irish Olympic gold medalist and current undefeated female lightweight IBF/WBA world champion Katie Taylor taking on Eva Wahlstrom, IBF super featherweight champion Teven Farmer defending his title against Francisco Fonseca, and former world champion Sadam Ali taking on Mauricio Herrera at welterweight.

Canelo is coming off a massive win over Gennady Golovkin. He defeated the tough power puncher from Kazakhstan by decision in a rematch that is a fight of the year candidate.

He recently made a decision with his promoter Oscar De La Hoya to sign with DAZN a fast rising sports streaming app that shows over 100 Boxing and MMA fights a year. They came to the decision because financially DAZN offered the most money $365 million to be exact for 11 fights, and because HBO the long time leader in boxing officially called an end to their boxing coverage.







The champion Rocky Fielding will have huge height and reach advantage on Canelo, at 6 feet 1, he will tower over the 5 foot 7 red head.

Size will not be a factor according to Canelo’s trainers, they will try and utilize a strategy to break down the much taller foe and take the championship from him.

Fight Card

Main Event Super Middleweight Title Fight – Rocky Fielding (WBA Champ) vs. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez

Super Featherweight Championship – Tevin Farmer (IBF Champ) vs. Francisco Fonseca

Female Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor (IBF/WBA Champ) vs. Eva Wahlstrom

Welterweight – Sadam Ali vs. Mauricio Herrera

Fight fans can watch the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding WBA world super middleweight championship on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at 8PM ET/5PM PT on DAZN, and first time subscribers can get a one month FREE trial to watch the fight when they sign up at watch.dazn.com.

