Watch Cecilia Braekhus vs Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes, Claressa Shields, Juan Francisco Estrada Live on HBO BAD

On the last boxing broadcast for HBO sports, undefeated Cecilia Braekhus puts her undisputed welterweight belts up against challenger Aleksandra Magdziak-Lopes in the main event of a Boxing After Dark tripleheader, that also features Women’s middleweight champion Claressa Shields and Juan Francisco Estrada.

Tonight’s HBO BAD card will be the first time a premium network showcased two women’s world title fights on the main television broadcast, the event will take place at the StubHub Center, Carson, California and will be the final boxing production for HBO.

‘The First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus (34-0, 9 KOs) has been the undisputed champion holding all the major sanctioning body belts IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO since 2014. She hasn’t lost a bout and at 37 years old feels she still has more in the tank.

Her opponent Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes of Poland resides in the USA, she has only one knockout to her credit but relies on out pointing her opponents. She will need to put on a master class to defeat the technical boxing champion.







The co-feature will feature two-time US Olympic Gold Medalist and current IBF, WBA, WBC Womens Middleweight World Champion Claressa Shields (7-0, 2 KOs) defending her titles against Belgium fighter Femke Hermans (9-1, 3 KOs).

Former flyweight world champion ‘El Gallo’ Juan Francisco Estrada (37-3, 25 KOs) returns to face Victor ‘Spock’ Mendez (28-3-2, 20 KOs) in a super flyweight non title bout.

Estrada vs. Mendez has the makings of a classic ring war between two Mexican punchers and could steal the show on Saturday night.

HBO Boxing After Dark Fight Card December 8, 2018

Women’s Welterweight Championship – Cecilia Braekhus (Champ) vs. Aleksandra Magdziak-Lopes (WBC/WBO/IBF/WBA belts)

Women’s Middleweight Championship – Claressa Shields (Champ) vs. Fenke Hermans (IBF/WBA/WBC belts)

Super Flyweight – Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Pedro Guevara

Women’s Minimumweight – Louisa Hawton vs. Brenda Flores

Cecilia Braekhus vs Aleksandra Magdziak Lopes, Claressa Shields vs Femke Hermans, Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Pedro Guevara Live on HBO 10:00 PM ET/PT December 8, 2018.

