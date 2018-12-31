Watch Donnie Nietes vs Kazuto Ioka, Budler vs Kyoguchi, and Mthalane vs Sakamoto live online

Filipino three weight division champion Donnie “Ahas” Nietes takes on fellow Three division champion Japanese Kazuto Ioka for the Vacant WBO belt, the winner will also become a 4 weight champion, the fight takes place at the Wynn Palace Cotai, Macao, China on New Year’s Even December 31.

The card will feature 3 world title fights, the main event vacant WBO junior bantamweight main event Nietes vs. Ioka; WBA Light Flyweight champion Hekkie Budler vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi, and IBF Flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane vs. Masahiro Sakamoto.

Nietes (41-1-5, 23 KO) hasn’t loss since 2004. He came close to winning his fourth weight division title last September when he fought fellow Filipino Aston Palicte at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The fight with Palicte was ruled a draw and he was denied the vacant WBO belt. Tonight he will be given another chance against Ioka.

Ioka (23-1, 13 KO) has held the WBA/WBC minimumweight title, WBA light flyweight title, and the WBA flyweight world title. Like his Filipino opponent he also has only one defeat, he lost a split decision against Thailand’s IBF flyweight champion Amnat Ruenroeng in 2014.







Nietes is trained by Edito “Ala” Villamor and Ioka is under the guidance of Cuban mastermind Ishmael Salas.

Two South African champions will also be featured on the card, WBA light flyweight champion Hekkie Budler will put his title on the line against young undefeated Japanese standout Hiroto Kyoguchi.

IBF flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane a long time boxing veteran will defend his belt against Japanese challenger Masahiro Sakamoto.

Full Fight Card

Vacant WBO Super Flyweight Championship – Donnie Nietes vs Kazuto Ioka

WBA Light Flyweight Super Title Fight – Hekkie Budler (Champ) vs Hiroto Kyoguchi

IBF Flyweight Championship – Moruti Mthalane (Champ) vs Masahiro Sakamoto

Light Flyweight – Raymond Poon KaiChing vs Awirut Chaladloes

Super Flyweight – Lap Cheong Cheong vs Hans Raj Thakur

Featherweight – Hon Lek Ao vs Jiangzhang Liang

The Donnie Nietes vs. Kazuto Ioka WBO Junior Bantamweight Championship will air in the Philippines on December 31, 2018 on ABS-CBN Live through Sky Cable Pay Per View and on Free TV Dec. 31 9pm to 10:30pm. Replays of the fight will air on January 1, 2019 from 12pm onward, check your listings for times. The fight will also be available on desktop through live stream at mysky.com.ph/boxingppv

