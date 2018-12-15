Watch Joseph Parker vs Alexander Flores, Junior Fa Live on SKY Arena

Former WBO world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker returns home to New Zealand to fight American Alexander “The Great” Flores at Horncastle Arena on December 15.

Joseph Parker (24-2, 18 KOs) has fought the last three fights in England, and he is exiting to come back to home soil and fight infront of his hometown crowd.

Parker had his first professional defeat in March of 2018 against reigning undefeated British heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. In the fight he was able to give the much bigger Joshua trouble, it was a very tough fight but a lot of viewers felt the fight was closer and were impressed with Parker’s ability to avoid the power of AJ and go the distance.

He is the only boxer to go the distance with Joshua. In his next bout he fought contender Dillian Whyte in an eliminator bout for mandatory challenger status, and lost by unanimous decision.







At only 26-years-old Parker still has a longer career ahead of him and he has taken those two close losses as learning experiences and will show what he learned against his opponent tonight.

Alexander Flores (17-1-1, 15 KOs) is a 28-year-old American boxing prospect who comes from Rowland Heights, California and is ready to try and shock the world and beat Parker in his hometown.

Flores has only one defeat and it was by knockout to former world champion Charles Martin, since then he has knocked out his last 3 opponents and feels he is ready to use that power against the elusive Parker.

Undefeated heavyweight Junior Fa (15-0, 8 KOs) of Otahuhu, New Zealand will also be showcased on the card and the 6 foot 5 prospect will take on 6 foot 6 Argentine southpaw Rogelio Omar Rossi (20-6-1, 13 KOs) in the co-main event.

Duco/Sky December 15 Fight Card

Heavyweight Main Event -Joseph Parker vs. Alexander Flores

Heavyweight – Junior Fa vs. Rogelio Omar Rossi

Super Welterweight – Bowyn Morgan vs. Sebastian Singh

Cruiserweight – David Light vs. Lance Bryant

Joseph Parker vs. Alexander Flores Live Pay-Per-View on Sky Arena on Saturday, December 15, 2018, 7:30 PM at Horncastle Arena, Christchurch, New Zealand.

