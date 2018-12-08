Watch Kell Brook vs Michael Zerafa, Josh Kelly vs David Avanesyan Live Online DAZN

Kell Brook will headline a stacked Matchroom boxing card from the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England which will also feature undefeated rising stars Josh “Pretty Boy” Kelly, Kid Galahad, Jono Carroll, and Anthony Fowler.

The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and live streamed online through DAZN.

Kell Brook (37-2, 26 KOs) the former IBF welterweight champion will continue his climb in the light middleweight division (154 lbs) and he will take on Michael Zerafa (25-2, 14 KOs) a 26-year-old Australian fighter who is on a 8 fight win streak.

Brook has only two defeats, the first one was when he jumped up two division to middleweight to take on fearsome puncher Gennady Golovkin, he held his ground but had to quit the fight due to an eye injury.







His second defeat came when he dropped back down to welterweight to defend his IBF belt against undefeated American Errol Spence, the fight was highly competitive but again Brook suffered an injury to his eye and was forced to stop the fight.

His main goal is to finally land a super fight between his long time rival Amir Khan, but he doesn’t believe the fight will ever happen so he is focusing on trying to become a mandatory challenger to one of the light middleweight champions and win another world title.

The Eddie Hearn promoted card also has undefeated welterweight “Pretty Boy” Josh Kelly (8-0, 6 KOs) taking on a very tough Russian fighter David Avanesyan (23-3-1, 11 KOs) who only lost to Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Andrey Klimov and Lamont Peterson.

Fight Card

Super Welterweight – Kell Brook vs. Michael Zerafa

Welterweight- Josh Kelly vs. David Avanesyan

Super Featherweight – Jono Carroll vs. Guillaume Frenois

Featherweight – Kid Galahad vs. Brayan Mairena

Super Welterweight – Anthony Fowler vs. Jose Carlos Paz

Watch Kell Brook vs. Michael Zerafa on Saturday, December 8, 2018 Live on Sky Sports and DAZN.

Like this: Like Loading...