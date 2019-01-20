Adrien Broner became ‘The Running Man’ against an old Manny Pacquiao

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao looked like a 25-year-old in the ring against Adrien Broner, he was throwing more punches, and using a lot of head movement. At 40, he turned back the clock and boxed the socks off a 29-year-old Broner winning a unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

It’s embarrassing to see these younger fighters run all night against a small 5 foot 5, 40-year-old part-time boxer who has a full-time job as a Senator in the Philippines.

Anytime Pacquiao fights his opponents keep running, they want to recreate the Juan Manuel Marquez KO, or are too afraid to mix it up and go to war with the Pacman.

I never seen a fighter strike so much fear into his opponents that they have to fight him super defensive running away from him.







Broner’s new nickname is “The Running Man” because he ran all night and that was his main problem.

Just like “Sugar” Shane Mosley who was known to go toe to toe with bigger foes, he changed his style right when he got dropped with a short left hand and moonwalked against Pacquiao running from a much smaller guy.

Pacquiao makes fighters change-up their entire style.

Broner went from a flat-footed counter puncher who mostly stood in the middle trying to counter you with uppercuts from the shoulder roll stance, to a mover who just back-stepped all night and countered with nothing but air.

Not one welterweight, not even Errol Spence Jr. has his opponents running away in fear like this. I bet if Spence fought Pacquiao you would see him change from an aggressive come forward boxer, to a back stepping pot shotter trying to counter Pacquiao rushing in.

What a night for the eight-division boxing legend, still schooling these younger guys and striking fear into his opponents making them scared to walk him down.