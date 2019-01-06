All Access Pacquiao vs Broner Episode 1 Full Video

All Access: Pacquiao vs. Broner kicked off with premiere episode one on January 4th, and the Showtime docu-series started off with an introduction of each fighter and their backgrounds leading up to the showdown on January 19th in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao needs no introduction, he is one of boxing’s modern legends and Pay-Per-View stars. The current WBA regular welterweight champion is also an active Senator in his native Philippines, he acts like the welfare system always handing out goods and money to those in need.

His ambition as a politician is to change the system, so that the poor can receive financial assistance and become something out of nothing through open opportunity like himself.

Pacquiao kicked off his camp in the Philippines and reintroduced long-time trainer Freddie Roach into the fold. Roach wasn’t in the corner for Pacquiao’s fight against Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia, it was a shocker through the boxing world when the two split after over 16 years together.







Now that Roach is back, and Pacquiao has a worthy challenger in front of him, he feels a rejuvenation at 40-years-old, and wants to prove the doubters wrong who say he is washed up.

Adrien “The Problem” Broner kicked off his introduction by describing his trouble maker background, always causes problems and being a scrappy kid boxing with his brothers and relatives in the backyard for fun.

The 29-year-old Cincinnati fighter tells a story about winding up in jail and contemplating his future, he made a decision that day to focus on boxing and become a world champion and provide for his growing family.

This will be his first PPV event as a headliner, and he will have a chance to add a hall of fame legend to his resume and another title belt to his waist.

ALL ACCESS: Pacquiao vs. Broner – Episode Full Episode YouTube Video

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video by SHOWTIME Sports

Like this: Like Loading...