Amir Khan makes right choice taking on Terence Crawford instead of Kell Brook

Amir Khan has disappointed a lot of British boxing fans who’ve been clamoring for the huge domestic showdown between him and rival Kell Brook.

Khan (33-4, 20 KOs) has decided instead to take on unbeaten American WBO Welterweight champion Terence Crawford (34-0, 25 KOs) on April 20, 2019 in the US instead.

You can’t really be mad at Khan for his choice in opponent because he is fighting one of the best fighters in the sport today and for a legit WBO championship belt that was previously held by greats like Miguel Cotto, Timothy Bradley and Manny Pacquiao.

Crawford is arguably considered the number one pound-for-pound boxer in the world today, and even though the money won’t be bigger than the Brook fight, Khan will have a chance to regain footing in the pound-for-pound list and a world title at 147-pounds.







A fight with Brook would only mean something to the British boxing fans, but it would also be a much higher payday than the Crawford fight.

Brook vs. Khan would sell out the giant Wembley Stadium in London, England and would do amazing Pay-Per-View numbers in the United Kingdom.

I believe it comes down to pride and options. The bad blood is real between the two, and Khan knows how bad Kell Brook wants the fight, so he won’t give it to him right away to make him suffer.

Another thing is Khan knows the Brook fight is always there, and right now at 32 he only has a small window to try to accomplish greatness in the welterweight division so he found his chance against Crawford.

A bout with Crawford will likely be on ESPN PPV in the USA and it could be a very difficult fight for both fighters.

Khan is always counted out because of his chin. Boxing fans think because he’s been knocked out cold before and gets rocked and wobbled in most of his fights that he is a weak opponent.

The people who consider this an easy fight for Crawford will be in for a shock because Khan still has the speed and the power to give these guys problems.

Crawford will not have the size advantage and he will need to find Khan to hit him, it’s a more even match up than people think.

At this moment, Khan is the one who decides when the Brook fight is made. He doesn’t really care if the fight happens or not because it’s Brook who keeps chasing and calling for the match.

I feel Amir Khan vs. Terence Crawford was the right decision to make, it would be Khan’s biggest win of his boxing career and would make him one of the top p4p boxers in the world.

